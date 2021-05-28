U.S. bans imports from Chinese fishing fleet over forced labor allegations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday imposed a new import ban on seafood from a Chinese fishing fleet that the agency says is using forced labor on its 32 vessels, including many Indonesian workers.

CBP said it will immediately detain tuna, swordfish and other products from the Dalian Ocean Fishing Co Ltd at U.S. ports of entry. The "withhold release order" banning the imports also applies to other end use products containing seafood from the company, such as canned tuna and pet food, an CBP official said.

