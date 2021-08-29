Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. carried out military strike in Kabul, officials say

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - American forces launched a military strike in Kabul on Sunday targeting a possible suicide car bomb that was aiming to attack the airport, U.S. officials said.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted suspected ISIS-K militants. They said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.

Witnesses reported an explosion near Kabul airport and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky. There was no immediate word on casualties. read more

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that struck a house in an area to the northern side of the airport, but there was no immediate confirmation.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Daniel Wallis

