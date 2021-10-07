Skip to main content

U.S. charges former Taliban commander with killing U.S. troops in 2008

1 minute read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - A former Taliban commander has been charged with killing U.S. troops in 2008, the U.S. Department of Justice said, adding that a federal grand jury in New York unsealed the indictment on Thursday.

"Haji Najibullah, previously charged in the 2008 kidnapping of an American journalist, was also indicted today for 2008 attacks on U.S. Service members in Afghanistan, including attacks resulting in the deaths of three American soldiers and their Afghan interpreter and the downing of a U.S. helicopter," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

