U.S. concerned China is seeking rushed deals with Pacific island nations

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned that China is seeking to reach agreements with Pacific island nations in what may be a rushed, non-transparent process, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that China will seek a region-wide deal with almost a dozen Pacific island countries covering policing, security and data communication cooperation when Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts a meeting in Fiji next week, according to documents.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Rami Ayyub; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis

