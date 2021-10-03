Skip to main content

U.S. concerned with China's rising military activity near Taiwan

1 minute read

A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States said it is concerned with China's increasing military activity near Taiwan and added that China's military pressure against Taiwan undermines regional peace and stability.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan," a State Department spokesperson said on Sunday.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

