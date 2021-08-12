Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

U.S. confirms drawing down to 'core diplomatic presence' in Kabul

The U.S. flag is reflected on the windows of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday the United States is reducing its civilian footprint to a "core diplomatic presence" in Kabul in light of the security situation in Afghanistan.

"Our embassy remains open and our diplomatic mission will endure," Price said at a regular news briefing. He said the embassy remains open at its current location, when asked about reports that the embassy might be relocated.

