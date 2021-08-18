Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. defense chief says no hostile interactions with Taliban

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin answers reporters questions at the Pentagon as the U.S. military nears the formal end of its mission in Afghanistan in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday there were about 4,500 U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and there "have been no hostile interactions with the Taliban and our lines of communication with Taliban commanders remain open."

