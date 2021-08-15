Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

U.S. Embassy in Kabul warns of worsening security at airport amid evacuation

1 minute read

General view of the consular section at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert on Sunday that the security situation in the Afghan capital was changing quickly, including at the airport, where there were reports of gunfire as U.S. troops aid an evacuation of most U.S. personnel.

"There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place," the embassy said.

Reporting by Simon Lewis Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:31 PM UTC

Taliban officials: there will be no transitional government in Afghanistan

Two Taliban officials told Reuters on Sunday there would be no transitional government in Afghanistan and that the group expects a complete handover of power.

Asia Pacific
U.S. embassy in Kabul warns of worsening security at airport amid evacuation
Asia Pacific
Factbox: Blood and billions of dollars: NATO's long war in Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Afghan women forced from banking jobs as Taliban take control
Asia Pacific
British Airways not currently using Afghanistan airspace