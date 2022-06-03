U.S. envoy cites concern over North Korea's missile launches, COVID

Sung Kim, U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea, speaks during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy for North Korea expressed concern for Pyongyang's continued ballistic missile launches and ongoing COVID-19 outbreak following a meeting with South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim met with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, department spokesman Ned Price said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

