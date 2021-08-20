Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. envoy heads to Seoul for talks on Korean peninsula -State Department

Sung Kim, US Special Representative for North Korea, speaks to Noh Kyu-duk (not pictured), South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, and Takehiro Funakoshi (not pictured), Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, during their trilateral meeting at a hotel in Seoul , South Korea June 21, 2021. Jung Yeon-Je/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. envoy for North Korea will visit Seoul from Aug. 21-24 for talks with senior South Korean officials, the State Department said on Friday.

It said U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim would "discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and continue close coordination on the way forward."

Reporting by Tim Ahmann

