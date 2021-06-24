U.S. evacuation of Afghan interpreters, families could reach 50,000 people -U.S. lawmaker

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The evacuation by the United States of at-risk Afghan interpreters will include their family members for a total of as many as 50,000 people, a senior Republican congressman told Reuters on Thursday.

Representative Mike McCaul, who discussed the evacuation plan with officials of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, said countries to which the evacuees could be flown include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay Editing by Chris Reese

