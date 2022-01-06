U.S. Forces in Japan to impose stronger measures against COVID infections

A U.S. soldier wearing a protective face mask is seen inside a C-130 transport plane during a military drill amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Yokota U.S. Air Force Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces in Japan (USFJ) on Thursday said they have introduced stricter measures to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases that have raised concerns that cases may spread to communities around military facilities in the country.

The USFJ is "establishing more stringent mitigation measures in a further effort to prevent virus transmission," it said in a press release.

The measures include requiring U.S. military personnel to wear masks off base and for stricter testing mandates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.