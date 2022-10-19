U.S. government considering joint production of weapons with Taiwan -Nikkei















TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, Japan's Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, citing three sources.

Washington wants to step up production capacity for U.S.-designed arms and speed up their transfer as part of a move to bolster deterrence toward China, Nikkei reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elaine Lies and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.