U.S. has rock solid obligations to assist Taiwan -official

Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Threats and cooercion by China towards Taiwan increase the need for the United States to respond in an "appropriate way", the top U.S. diplomat for Asia said on Thursday.

Assistant Secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, speaking in Singapore during a visit to Southeast Asia, said the U.S. has rock solid obligations to assist Taiwan. He also said Malaysia should do more to combat human trafficking and he had spoken to regional leaders about putting more pressure on the military junta in Myanmar.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

