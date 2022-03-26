U.S. hopes for reversal by Taliban on girls' education in coming days

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan said on Saturday he is hopeful that there will be a reversal of the Taliban's U-turn on girls' education in the coming days.

"I am hopeful that we will see a reversal of this decision in the coming days" Thomas West, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, told the Doha Forum.

The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said on Friday, after Afghanistan's Islamist rulers reversed a decision to allow all girls to return to high school classes. read more

Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Alexander Smith

