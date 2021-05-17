Skip to main content

Asia PacificU.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar -Treasury website

Demonstrators carry flags as they march to protest against the military coup, in Dawei, Myanmar April 27, 2021. Courtesy of Dawei Watch/via REUTERS

The United States on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on Myanmar, targeting the governing State Administrative Council and 16 people, including officials, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website, in the latest in a series of punitive actions following the country's military coup.

The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the February coup when the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, with almost daily protests and a crackdown by the junta in which hundreds of people have been killed.

