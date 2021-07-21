U.S., Japan, S.Korea discuss Taiwan Strait issues, N.Korea

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait and denuclearization of North Korea during a meeting with foreign ministers from South Korea and Japan, a State Department spokesperson said.

Sherman met with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The 180-km-wide Taiwan Strait separates Taiwan from China.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Tom Hogue

