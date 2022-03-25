U.S., Japanese, South Korean officials condemn North Korea's missile launch -State Dept
WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim joined Japanese and South Korean officials in condemning Pyongyang's ballistic missile launch, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.
Kim held separate calls on Thursday with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk, Price said in a statement.
