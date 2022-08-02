1 minute read
U.S. jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia departs from Kuala Lumpur
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. air force jet that flew U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia has left the capital Kuala Lumpur, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24 and Reuters witnesses.
Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on the plane. Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said earlier. read more
Reporting by Ebrahim Harris and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty
