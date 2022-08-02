U.S. jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia departs from Kuala Lumpur

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Malaysia's Parliament Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun pose for photographs during their meeting at Malaysian Houses of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 2, 2022. Malaysian Department of Information/Famer Roheni/Handout via REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. air force jet that flew U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia has left the capital Kuala Lumpur, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24 and Reuters witnesses.

Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on the plane. Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said earlier. read more

Reporting by Ebrahim Harris and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty

