U.S. State Department official Sung Kim stands after U.S. President Joe Biden announced Kim will serve as a special U.S. envoy for North Korea during a joint news conference with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in after a day of meetings at the White House, in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Monday he looks forward to a positive response on dialogue from North Korea, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Sung Kim is in South Korea for a five-day visit, with no word of any planned efforts to contact the North. read more

Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.