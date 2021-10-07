Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

U.S. nuclear sub hits 'object' in Asia-Pacific, no life-threatening injuries

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy submarine hit an "object" while submerged in the Asia-pacific region, but the incident did not result in any life-threatening injuries, the United States military said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Saturday and the submarine's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not impacted and remain operational, the Navy said in a statement.

"The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition," the Navy added.

U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the incident took place in international waters in the South China Sea and that fewer than 15 people suffered minor injuries like bruises and lacerations. Two of the injuries were categorized as "moderate."

The officials added that the submarine was now headed toward Guam under its own power for further inspection.

It was unclear so far what the submarine hit, the officials said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:30 PM UTC

Taiwan will ensure regional peace, president tells French senators

Taiwan will continue to play its role as a member of the international community and ensure regional peace and stability, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of French senators on Thursday amid escalating tensions with China.

Asia Pacific
Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Tokyo, causing blackouts but no tsunami warning
Asia Pacific
Pakistan quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds
Asia Pacific
Moscow invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct. 20
Asia Pacific
U.S. charges former Taliban commander with killing U.S. troops in 2008

A former Taliban commander has been charged with killing U.S. troops in 2008, the U.S. Department of Justice said, adding that a federal grand jury in New York unsealed the indictment on Thursday.