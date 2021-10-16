Asia Pacific
U.S. offers unspecified payments to family of those killed in botched drone attack
Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Pentagon has offered unspecified condolence payments to the family of 10 civilians who were killed in a botched U.S. drone attack in Afghanistan in August in the final days before American troops withdrew from the country.
The U.S. Defense Department said it made a commitment that included offering ex-gratia condolence payments, in addition to working with the U.S. State Department in support of the family members who were interested in relocation to the United States.
