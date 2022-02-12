U.S. planning to open embassy in Solomon Islands - official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

Nadi, FIJI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce that Washington plans to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, which switched its diplomatic allegiance to China from Taiwan in 2019, a senior state department official said on Saturday.

Blinken will make the announcement on Saturday while on a visit to Fiji, where he will hold a virtual meeting with 18 Pacific nation leaders, the official said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

