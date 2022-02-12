1 minute read
U.S. planning to open embassy in Solomon Islands - official
Nadi, FIJI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce that Washington plans to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, which switched its diplomatic allegiance to China from Taiwan in 2019, a senior state department official said on Saturday.
Blinken will make the announcement on Saturday while on a visit to Fiji, where he will hold a virtual meeting with 18 Pacific nation leaders, the official said.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs
