U.S. President Biden arrives in Bali for G20 summit















NUSA DUA, Indonesia Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies.

Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor Editing by David Goodman











