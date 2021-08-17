U.S. to press on with Afghan evacuations over coming weeks -Pentagon

Crowds of people are seen on the tarmac at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The United States is still committed to its drawdown in Afghanistan and will seek to evacuate as many U.S. citizens and Afghan interpreters as possible in coming weeks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We remain committed to completing this drawdown in a safe and orderly way, and to doing what we can to getting as many of our American citizens out as well as many of those interpreters and translators" who assisted U.S. forces, Kirby told MSNBC in an interview.

"We're going to work really hard in the coming weeks to get as many of them out of the country as we can."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.