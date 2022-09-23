U.S. providing $327 mln in aid to Afghanistan -Blinken

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends breakfast with the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nations during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 23, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The United States will provide an additional $327 million in aid to Afghanistan to shore up humanitarian assistance, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"This assistance from the United States will continue to support the scaled-up humanitarian response in Afghanistan and neighboring countries through international humanitarian organizations," Blinken said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu;

