U.S. providing $327 mln in aid to Afghanistan -Blinken
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The United States will provide an additional $327 million in aid to Afghanistan to shore up humanitarian assistance, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"This assistance from the United States will continue to support the scaled-up humanitarian response in Afghanistan and neighboring countries through international humanitarian organizations," Blinken said in a statement.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu;
