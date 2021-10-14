Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

U.S. to resume Afghanistan evacuation flights before year's end -WSJ

1 minute read

U.S. Air Force planes, which were used to evacuate people from Afghanistan, are seen at Al Udeid airbase in Doha, Qatar, September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States will resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified U.S. State Department official.

The U.S.-sponsored flights would help U.S. citizens, legal residents and some visa applicants. No date has been set for the flights to resume, it reported.

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the WSJ report.

President Joe Biden's administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the U.S. evacuation operation in August.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:22 AM UTC

Analysis: N.Korea threatens to upstage S.Korea defence expo with duelling military show

South Korea will hold its biennial defence fair in Seoul next week, just days after North Korea opened a highly unusual military exhibition that analysts said may be partly aimed at stealing some thunder from Seoul amid a growing arms race.

Asia Pacific
Japan dissolves parliament, setting stage for general election
Asia Pacific
Taiwan won't start a war with China, defence minister says
Asia Pacific
Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46
Asia Pacific
New Zealand reports biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in six weeks