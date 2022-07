U.S. 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says

New U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel looks on during his meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo, Japan, February 1, 2022. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday.

Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement.

"The U.S. government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by David Dolan and Clarence Fernandez

