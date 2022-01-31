U.S. says it's imposing Myanmar sanctions jointly with Britain, Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday the Myanmar-related sanctions it is issuing are part of coordinated action with Britain and Canada.

Britain and Canada are each imposing sanctions against two Myanmar government officials, the U.S. Treasury said. The United States has issued sanctions against seven individuals and two entities connected to Myanmar's military, the Treasury said.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher

