U.S. says there can be no more 'business as usual' with Myanmar's junta

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said there can be no "business as usual" with Myanmar's ruling military following its execution of four democracy activists, adding that it was considering further measures to punish the junta.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price also called on countries to ban sales of military equipment to Myanmar as well as the ASEAN grouping to maintain precedent of barring junta representatives from regional meetings.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk

