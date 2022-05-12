U.S. seeks better supply chain resilience with Southeast Asia -Raimondo

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 1, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the United States was looking to deepen resilience of supply chains with Southeast Asian partners.

Raimondo made the comment at an event with U.S. businesses and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) who are visiting Washington for a two-day summit. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Michael Martina

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.