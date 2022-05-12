1 minute read
U.S. seeks better supply chain resilience with Southeast Asia -Raimondo
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the United States was looking to deepen resilience of supply chains with Southeast Asian partners.
Raimondo made the comment at an event with U.S. businesses and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) who are visiting Washington for a two-day summit. read more
Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Michael Martina
