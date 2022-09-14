U.S. Senate panel advances sweeping Taiwan security bill

FILE PHOTO - Taiwan flags flutter during a welcome ceremony for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves (not pictured) outside the presidential palace in Taipei, Taiwan August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee approved on Wednesday legislation that would significantly enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in additional security assistance, amid increased pressure from China toward the democratically-governed island.

The "Taiwan Policy Act" remained several steps from becoming law. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee's bipartisan 17-5 vote to approve the measure paved the way for a vote in the full Senate, but there has been no word on when such a vote would take place.

