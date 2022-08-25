U.S. Senator Blackburn arrives in Taiwan - live TV footage
TAIPEI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Thursday on board a U.S. military aircraft, live television footage from the downtown Songshan airport showed.
Blackburn is a Republican from Tennessee who sits on the Senate's Commerce and Armed Services Committees.
