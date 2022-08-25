U.S. Senator Blackburn arrives in Taiwan - live TV footage

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stands in an elevator after leaving the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2022 REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

TAIPEI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Thursday on board a U.S. military aircraft, live television footage from the downtown Songshan airport showed.

Blackburn is a Republican from Tennessee who sits on the Senate's Commerce and Armed Services Committees.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.