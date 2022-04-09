U.S. to send officials to Solomon Islands due to tensions over China security pact - FT

April 8 (Reuters) - The White House’s top Asia official is set to travel to the Solomon Islands in a rare high-level visit that underscores alarm in Washington over the Pacific nation’s security pact with China, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Citing four people familiar with the plan, the newspaper said Kurt Campbell will fly to the Solomon Islands this month and is expected to travel with Daniel Kritenbrink, the top State Department Asia official.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.