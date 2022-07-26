U.S. should focus on Taiwan's defense -McConnell

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The United States should focus on whether Taiwan has weapons that "are adequate to the threat that may come from mainland China," U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell made the comments ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. China has heightened warnings to U.S. officials about the trip. read more

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mark Porter

