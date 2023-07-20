US, South Korea, Japan to hold Aug 18 summit at Camp David -Newsis

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at Camp David, Maryland, on Aug. 18, South Korea's Newsis news agency reported on Thursday.

Biden had invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a meeting in the United States when they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan in May.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Ed Davies

