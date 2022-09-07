1 minute read
U.S. State Dept OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan -Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp(LMT.N), the Pentagon said.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Katharine Jackson
