U.S. State Dept OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan -Pentagon

U.S. Army soldiers look at an F-16 fighter jet during an official ceremony to receive four such aircraft from the United States, at a military base in Balad, Iraq, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp(LMT.N), the Pentagon said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Katharine Jackson

