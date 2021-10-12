Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

U.S., Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid - State Dept spokesperson

1 minute read

Taliban delegates, Shahabuddin Delawar and Khairullah Khairkhwa are pictured ahead of the meeting with U.S. and European delegates in Doha, Qatar October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States and the Taliban had "productive discussions" on the issue of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan during meetings in Qatar over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, describing the talks as "largely positive."

A separate meeting with Taliban representatives involving officials from the European Union as well as U.S. officials took place on Tuesday, Price added.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis in Washington and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:03 PM UTC

Flanked by missiles, North Korea's Kim says U.S. and South Korea threaten peace

Standing beside North Korea's largest missiles, leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea, state media said on Tuesday.

Asia Pacific
G20 pledges help for Afghan humanitarian crisis at special summit
Asia Pacific
Ex-Myanmar president says army tried to force him to cede power hours before coup
Asia Pacific
Samsung leader Lee admits in court to unlawful sedative use
Asia Pacific
Asian Development Bank boosts 2019-2030 climate financing goal to $100 billion