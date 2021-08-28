Asia Pacific
U.S. troops have begun leaving Kabul airport, Pentagon says
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Saturday.
At the briefing, U.S. Army Major General William Taylor said two ISIS-K planners were killed and another wounded in Friday's drone strike in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan.
Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Daniel Wallis
