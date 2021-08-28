U.S. troops have begun leaving Kabul airport, Pentagon says

U.S. service members assist with security at an Evacuation Control Check Point (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/Handout via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Saturday.

At the briefing, U.S. Army Major General William Taylor said two ISIS-K planners were killed and another wounded in Friday's drone strike in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Daniel Wallis

