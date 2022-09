U.S. VP Harris, Japan PM Kishida to discuss Taiwan security issue -US administration official

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris disembarks a plane at Yokota Air Base near Tokyo, Japan September 26, 2022.REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss a partnership on Taiwan security issues, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday aboard Air Force Two.

The official also told reporters that Washington welcomes Japan's increased military strength and security role.

Harris is set to attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday after holding talks with Kishida on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.