U.S. VP Harris: North Korea missile launch "brazen violation" of U.N resolutions

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, holds a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, middle, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, left, to consult North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Haiyun Jiang/Pool via REUTERS

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.

"We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilising acts," she said during an emergency meeting at the APEC summit, convened to discuss North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 km (130 miles) off Japan.

