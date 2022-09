CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday she is going to visit the Philippines later this year.

Harris made the remark as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea after arriving in the South Korean capital on Thursday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











