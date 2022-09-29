U.S. VP Harris says she is in South Korea to reinforce strength of alliance

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-Yeol hold a bilateral meeting in Seoul, South Korea, September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday she visited South Korea to reinforce the strength of the two countries' alliance, as she held a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul.

Harris landed in the South Korean capital early on Thursday and is set to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas, just hours after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

