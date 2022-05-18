U.S. warns of possible North Korean nuclear or missile test during Biden Asia trip

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Picture

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday.

"We are preparing for all contingencies, including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we are in Korea or in Japan," Sullivan told a White House briefing.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom Editing by Chris Reese

