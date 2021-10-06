U.S. watchdog will look into allegations Afghan's Ghani took money from country

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country in August.

Ghani has said he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him.

"We haven't proven that yet. We're looking into that. Actually, the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has asked us to look into that," Sopko told a House of Representatives subcommittee.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese

