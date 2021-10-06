Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

U.S. watchdog will look into allegations Afghan's Ghani took money from country

1 minute read

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country in August.

Ghani has said he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him.

"We haven't proven that yet. We're looking into that. Actually, the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has asked us to look into that," Sopko told a House of Representatives subcommittee.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:20 AM UTC

New Japan PM Kishida off to rocky start in polling

Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, is struggling to find his footing with voters just two days after he took the top job and launched his new government, multiple polls by local media showed on Tuesday.

Asia Pacific
Philippines rights groups denounce presidential bid by Marcos
Asia Pacific
Factbox: How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia is threatening global supply chains
Asia Pacific
Analysis: Asian high-yield bond issuers feel Evergrande pain as investors eye better protection
Asia Pacific
U.S. watchdog will look into allegations Afghan's Ghani took money from country