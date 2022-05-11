U.S. welcomes Marcos victory in Philippines -Blinken

Ferdinand Marcos Jr prepares to speak to foreign correspondents, including Reuters, two days after clinching a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, based on an unofficial tally of votes, at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jerome Morales/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The United States welcomed Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s presidential victory in the Philippines and looked forward to working with his administration, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our special partnership is rooted in a long and deeply interwoven history, shared values and interests, and strong people-to-people ties," Blinken said, citing the nation's role in building a "resilient Indo-Pacific region."

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; writing by Susan Heavey

