Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

U.S. will need to work with China to make progress with North Korea -official

1 minute read

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States will "no doubt" need to work with China to make progress on North Korea, a senior State Department official said on Friday, ahead of a senior U.S. diplomat's visit to the region.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Japan, South Korea and Mongolia next week, and may add a visit to China to the itinerary, where dealing with the North Korean regime would be on the agenda, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:59 AM UTCPhilippines tightens curbs after detecting first local cases of Delta variant

The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally acquired cases of the more infectious Delta variant, prompting authorities to reimpose stricter coronavirus measures in some areas as health experts sought bans on social gatherings.

Asia PacificS.Korea weighs tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
Asia PacificWorld leaders pledge to redouble pandemic fight at special APEC meeting
Asia PacificAnalysis: 'Shuttle Diplomacy Gone Bad': How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute
Asia PacificU.S. will need to work with China to make progress with North Korea -official