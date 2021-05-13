Skip to main content

Asia PacificU.S. will not leave Australia alone to face China coercion -Blinken

Daphne PsaledakisSimon Lewis
2 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint news conference with his British counterpart at Downing Street following their bilateral meeting in London, Britain May 3, 2021 during the G7 foreign ministers meeting. Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States would not leave Australia alone in the face of economic coercion from China, and that such behavior toward U.S. allies would hamper improvement in U.S.-Sino relations.

Washington has repeatedly criticized what it says are Beijing's attempts to bully neighbors with competing interests, and U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to bolster ties with allies in the Indo-Pacific to counter China's growing power.

"I reiterated that the United States will not leave Australia alone on the field, or maybe I should say alone on the pitch, in the face of economic coercion by China," Blinken said at a press briefing with visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

"And we've made clear to the PRC how such actions targeting our closest partners and allies will hinder improvements in our own relationship with China," Blinken said, using the acronym for the country's official name.

China has imposed a series of trade sanctions on Australian exports ranging from wine to coal as the two countries tensions have worsened in recent years. read more

Successive Australian trade ministers have been unable to secure a phone call with Chinese counterparts since diplomatic tensions worsened in 2020, and last week Beijing suspended all activity under a bilateral economic dialogue with Australia.

Australia was one of the first countries to publicly ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network over security concerns, and last year angered Beijing with its calls for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Payne told journalists Australia had been clear that it wanted constructive ties with China.

"But we won't compromise on our national security or our sovereignty and we'll continue to act to protect that," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:28 PM UTCSamsung boosts non-memory chip investment to $151 bln as S.Korea offers bigger tax breaks

Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) on Thursday raised its planned investment in non-memory chips to 171 trillion won ($151 billion) through 2030, joining a rush of firms ramping up investments amid a global semiconductor shortage.

Asia PacificJapan vaccine chief blames drug approval system for slow inoculation drive
Asia PacificNew Zealand PM sets out plans to re-connect with post-pandemic world
Asia PacificTaiwan proposes $7.5 bln in spending as domestic COVID-19 cases rise
Asia PacificU.S. will not leave Australia alone to face China coercion -Blinken