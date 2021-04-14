Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificU.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan to begin May 1- Biden

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States would begin its final military withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and it would be complete before Sept. 11.

"The United States will begin our final withdrawal... on May 1 of this year. We'll not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We'll do it responsibly, deliberately and safely, and we will do it in full coordination with our allies and partners, who now have more forces in Afghanistan than we do," Biden said.

Biden added that he had spoken with former President George W. Bush about his decision.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 15, 2021 · 2:52 PM UTCMyanmar security forces arrest prominent leader of anti-coup campaign

Myanmar security forces on Thursday arrested one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule after ramming him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally, friends and colleagues said.

Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE From remote part of India, Myanmar's ousted lawmakers work on challenging junta
Asia PacificTaiwan tells Biden emissaries island will counter China’s manoeuvres with U.S.
Asia PacificMusic and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons
Asia PacificAustralia considers staggered reopening of borders