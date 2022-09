USAID chief pledges $20 million in additional help for flood-hit Pakistan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. development agency USAID chief Samantha Power on Friday announced $20 million in additional help for flood-hit Pakistan at a press conference in Islamabad.

